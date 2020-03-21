Ariana Grande is supporting a number of organizations in an effort to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. She announced her support and encouraged others to join her in a post on social media, Friday, according to Fader.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“While we are social distancing and doing the best we can to protect one another, my heart hurts for the small businesses, individuals, and families affected by this,” she wrote on her story. “I am supporting the organizations below, and if you are able to, you should too.”

Grande then gives a shout out to the Opportunity Fund to help small businesses, Give Directly for emergency cash funding, Feeding America, which supports food banks, the Italian Red Cross, and WHO's COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

Grande was joined by Rihanna on Saturday who also announced she'd be donating to relief efforts for the Coronavirus. Rihanna pledged $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Caroline Polachek and more have all also made public donations to relief funds or encouraged social distancing.

As of Saturday, there have been 304,493 total cases of the Coronavirus worldwide and deaths have reached 13,000. 793 new deaths were recorded in Italy alone on Saturday bringing the country's total to 4,825. Italy surprised China in total Coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, according to CNN.