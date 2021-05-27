Popstar Ariana Grande has officially tied the knot. News of the event was first reported last week to TMZ, and later confirmed by her reps. The reps stated it was a small ceremony with less than 20 people present.

On Wednesday morning, her anxious fans finally got to see what the wedding looked like, when Ariana posted 12 photos in 3 consecutive posts from the commemoration. Her “Arianators” lit up with joy for their idol, quickly making her trend on Twitter.Grande and her now-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, announced their engagement back in December 2020, and have succeeded to keep the majority of their relationship private, so it’s no surprise their wedding flew under the radar as well. Grande and Gomez are seen showing their love for each other in the new photos, by way of passionate kisses, surrounded by beautiful flowers hanging from the ceiling and an outdoor patio, as the wedding venue was actually Grande’s Montecito home.

The bride was wearing her iconic high ponytail, but with a twist of curls at the end and her wedding veil at the top. The posts include comments from people like Khloe Kardashian, former Victorious castmate Victoria Justice and her doppleganger YouTuber Gabi Demartino, all sharing their happiness for her as well as good wishes for the couple.

Grande’s last post is short and sweet, just like the glimpse we get into the couple’s relationship: a blurry photo of another loving kiss with the caption “5.15.21,” the day the couple married. Grande walked down the aisle holding hands with her mother, beside her father, in a Vera Wang dress, who she first collaborated with back in 2018 for the Met Gala.

May the bride and the groom have a happy, loving marriage, and may the rest of the world blast “Thank you, Next” as Grande will no longer be saying those words. Now that the couple are married, fans will be patiently waiting for the next, hopefully music-related, announcement from the singer. Maybe she’ll accept Moneybagg Yo’s invitation to collab.