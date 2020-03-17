Ariana Grande took to her social media yesterday to share her concern about people not taking coronavirus as seriously as they should. The jokes have become frequent and desensitized. Grande shared the worry that young people are adopting a "we're young and healthy so we'll be fine" mentality. She agreed that it was tough to make lifestyle changes several weeks ago, when we first heard about the outbreak, however, with recent news, she hopes that people will take public-safety more seriously.

Clearly upset in her tone, she stated, "I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like, 'This isn't a big deal,' 'We'll be fine,' 'We still have to go about our lives,' and it's really blowing my mind". She continues with, "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what's going on. Please don't turn a blind eye."

Grande is pleading with the world to take the safety precautions seriously, a narrative that probably should have gained traction even earlier. The scare is becoming more serious for everyone, and the last thing anyone wants is to be less prepared than we already are.

Grande concluded with a forceful and willful call to action, "You need to care more about other people. Like now."