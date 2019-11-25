"No new friends," Drake once famously said, and it looks like these three besties took it to heart. International popstar Ariana Grande performed in Atlanta on Tuesday, after cancelling a show in Lexington, Kentucky due to severe illness, and she was joined by two very special guests. The surprise performers were none other than Ari's former Victorious costars, Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett! Ari and Liz performed their characters' duet "Give It Up" from the hit TV show, later followed by Matt serenading Ari with his character's song, “I Think You’re Swell.” Matt and Liz also assisted Ari when she performed her #1 hit single "Thank U, Next."

It's no secret that Ari has remained close with her former castmates since Victorious went off the air over six years ago, often posting photos and videos with both of them on her Instagram. Liz and Matt even starred in the infamous video for "Thank U, Next", last year, with Liz playing the Cady Heron character in the Mean Girls shots and Matt playing the Cliff Pantone character in the Bring It On shots of the romcom-themed project. With old friends, improved health, and several recent Grammy nominations, Ari's sure to be feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.