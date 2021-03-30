Very few other artists in the past decade have managed to accomplish the type of things Ariana Grandehas done in her career. Undeniably the biggest pop star the world has seen in some time, the powerhouse has long been celebrated by critics and audiences alike for her distinct vocal runs and cohesive bodies of work. Taking some time to basque in this all-star status, the songstress will be joining the hit reality TV singing competition series The Voice, replacing Nick Jonas' spot as a couch.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

A source revealed to Page Six magazine that, “Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while."

They continued, “She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.” The 27-year-old pop sensation will join the next season of the show as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

In a statement regarding joining the show, Grande said, “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time." She added, “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.” She additionally took to Instagram today (March 30) to reveal the exciting news.

She penned, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson@johnlegend@blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! ð¤,” noting, “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Grande is currently on the tail end of her 2020 release Positions and seems to be taking a step back from churning out the hits to mentor young artists competing for their shot at superstardom.

[via]