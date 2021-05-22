Ariana Grande posted a statement on her Instagram story, Saturday, paying tribute to those lost during the bombing that took place in 2017 at her concert in Manchester, England. May 22nd marks the four-year anniversary of the day that 22 concertgoers were killed during the attack.

"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round.... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always," Grande wrote in her post.



Rich Polk / Getty Images

She concluded by listing the names of the 22 victims of the bombing: "John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Sorrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Roussos, Jane Tweddle."

Grande, who recently announced that she married her fiancé Dalton Gomez, also included a heart made of worker bees in the post. The insect is frequently used as an emblem for the city of Manchester.

