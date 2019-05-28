The pressure that we place on performers is so high that it's pretty impossible to cancel or postpone a tour date without getting some backlash for it. Some fans just aren't understanding of the fact that performers are humans too and, at the end of the day, they can get sick and have off days. Ariana Grande found herself in the news this week because of her response to a wax figure that debuted at Madame Tussauds that barely looks like her. Today though, the focus was shifted away from the statue and onto her two postponed tour dates.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The pop star let fans know that, unfortunately, she's being forced to reschedule two of her shows in Florida this week. Grande, who hails from Boca Raton, was set to perform arena shows in Orlando and Tampa for the next two nights but after waking up "incredibly sick," she will be taking a break instead. "I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. i’m so beyond devastated," wrote the singer on her Instagram story. "I will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love you."

The new dates will take place at the end of November. Hopefully, her fans aren't too upset.



