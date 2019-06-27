Ariana Grande looked stunning on her birthday which was yesterday, June 26th. The starlet posed for the gram' with an all-black look of a tiny dress which revealed her legs and small frame. Moreover, she sported some bunny ears which completed her signature ponytail look. The songstress also wore black silk gloves which were studded with some bling and a small purse. The look reflected a very playboy-type of style and we can only imagine what her party's theme was. Nevertheless, she looked beautiful and ready to party. The singer turned 26 years old.

The photo was accompanied by the following caption: "another year around the sun n she still wearing these fuckin ears. grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes. :) p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don’t worry." The comments were flooded by birthday wishes from fans and celebrities of all sorts. Later on, Ariana Grande shared some photos with her family and clothes friends at what appeared to be her birthday party. She was dressed a bit differently than in the photos above, but it looked like she had a good time. Happy birthday, Ariana Grande!