With the start of fall also comes the premiere of so many great TV shows, including The Voice. Monday night saw the first episode of season 21, which also happened to be Ariana Grande’s debut on the roster of coaches.

One of our first contestants was a stay-at-home mom named Katie Rae Mortimer, whose rendition of Maren Morris’ “The Bones” earned her attention from Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

Clarkson attempted to snag Mortimer for her team by pointing out their shared bond of motherhood, but Grande was quick to make a counteroffer.

“I know that you and Kelly have a baby, but I will have a baby for you to be on my team," the “God is a woman” singer joked.

It was then Legend’s turn to convince Mortimer to join him, but he didn’t get far into his speech before Grande pulled out another clever trick - her “thank u, next” button, which began blasting the catchy tune all through the studio when pressed.

Ultimately, the newly married singer’s cutthroat tactic’s worked in her favour; Mortimer decided to become the first member of Team Ariana.

“Well played @ArianaGrande…well played!” Legend tweeted, along with a clip of the coach-on-coach crime.

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Grande said that she’s “broken every rule in [her] contract” on The Voice.

"I'm obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time. I'm like, DMing them. They're like, 'You're not supposed to do that.' And I'm like, 'Sorry.'"

You can see Grande and the other judges in action every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 PM ET on NBC. Check out the clip from last week below.

