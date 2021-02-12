Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Don Lingerie For "34+35" Video

The trio remixed the track for their first-ever collaboration.

Late Thursday night, Ariana Grande premiered her newest music video for the remix of her song “34+35,” which features Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. The track was Megan and Doja’s first-ever collaboration, while Doja and Ariana have previously teamed up for “Motive” off of Ariana’s album Positions. The remix of “34+35” peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week ending January 30th, marking Ariana Grande’s 8th single to appear at the top 2 on the chart.

In the music video, the three women appear to be enjoying a lavish, relaxing night at a hotel together, eating plenty of snacks, drinking champagne, and sitting by the pool. The three also get rather nostalgic, filming themselves in bed with an old-school VHS camcorder and watching the footage over an old television. The scenery in the hotel seems to focus on a vintage theme as well, showcasing mirrors, bed frames, and lights that verge on regal.

The women are adorned in fancy, lacy lingerie for the video, which is only fitting as the entire song is a euphemism for oral sex. On her verse, Doja Cat raps, “Wake up the neighbors, we got an audience, they hear the clappin', but we not applaudin' 'em.” Megan Thee Stallion raps her verse in a bathtub for the video, saying, “I've been in the shower for 'bout a whole hour, he finna act a dog in it so he get the bald kitty."