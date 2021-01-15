Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, & Doja Cat Are A Triple Threat On "34+35 (Remix)

As fans expected, Ariana Grande is giving her viral hit "34+35" an upgrade with the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. There have been requests for these ladies to hop on a track together for months as each of their dedicated fan bases has flooded social media with requests, and on Thursday (January 14), Ariana revealed that she'd obliged.

Grande's hit single "34+35" arrived courtesy of her chart-topping album Positions that she shared the day before Halloween last year. The single would have been a pop hit without the help of TikTok, but having the song go viral on the popular app certainly helped. Megan and Doja add their flavor to Ariana's pop princess mix, so check out their remix to "34+35" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Can we stay up all night

F*ck a jet lag

You bring your fine ass

An overnight bag

Add up the numbers or get behind that

Play and rewind that

Listen you'll find that

I want that six nine

Without Tekashi