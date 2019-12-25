Ariana Grande caused some controversy when she dropped "7 Rings" at the beginning of the year. Aside from the more general cultural appropriation that people thought the song displayed, she was accused of plagiarizing a few artists in particular. Soulja Boy called her out for stealing the flow of "Pretty Boy Swag" and demanded his credit. "7 Rings" was also claimed to be strongly reminiscent of 2 Chainz's "Spend It". However, he proved to be more concerned with getting the bag than getting upset because he hopped on the song's official remix. Princess Nokia was not as prepared to shrug off Grande's alleged theft.

When the song released, Princess Nokia shared a video of herself listening to it and noting similarities between it and her own song, "Mine". "Do that sound familiar to you? Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my god," she said, feigning amazement at the coincidence. Despite all these accusations, "7 Rings" went on to spend eight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Today, Grande released the live album from her "Sweetener Tour" that she has been teasing for weeks, titled k bye for now. Of course, a live recording of "7 Rings" is on there and people detected that she may have started of the concert performance with some shade directed at Princess Nokia. At the outset of the track, Grande is heard asking the crowd: "Sounds familiar, huh? Dublin, does that sound familiar? Do y'all know this song?"