Charlie's Angels reboot has just been confirmed and we previously reported on a first trailer being unveiled as well. As part of the trailer, we were given a glimpse of a new track by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. Previously the song was considered to simply be a rumor, but we can now confirm it is very real. Both Grande and Cyrus shared the same looping 14-second video which featured the logo of the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot. The ladies also tag the official Charlie's Angels page in their respective posts to tease the upcoming movie and trailer. Initially, the rumors sprouted when both Grande and Cyrus were spotted liking Instagram posts about a rumored collaboration with the two along with Lana Del Rey. Fans caught a glimpse of their liking spree and began expecting the collaboration.

As previously shared, there will be a reboot of Charlie's Angels, but this time with a fresh new cast: Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ela Balinska. The trio will take over the role of former angels and defeat the evil forces the best way they know how: by kicking a**. We will also get to see a female Bosley this time which will definitely add a unique twist to the usual story.

[Via]