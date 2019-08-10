Ariana Grande has had her number of high-profile relationships in the past few years (not to say y'all should destroy her in the comments); as you all know she dated Mac Miller for a while (and I stand grounded in my belief that they were probably soulmates), before they broke up on account of Mac's struggles with drugs. After that, she had a very passionate - and pretty shortlived - relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, in which the two besotted celebs got engaged... before eventually, and quite suddenly, breaking things off following Mac's tragic death. In November of 2018, following the end of her whirlwind romance with Pete, and still grieving over Mac, Ariana dropped the global sensation that was her song, "Thank U, Next," which referenced her two exes, as well as Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, whom she had also previously dated. The song let the world know that the pop star didn't need no man, and was perfectly happy spending time on her own, and discovering herself. Indeed, Ari did take a hot minute to herself, but now it seems her love life's been reignited, as Page Six confirms the star is now dating Social House's very own Mikey Foster.

The 26 year-old just recently released her hit single “Boyfriend” with the group Social House, which also included Charles “Scootie” Anderson. Sources have told the publication that "Grande and Foster have been seeing each other for a while," something which a few fans began to speculate after the release of the steamy music video for “Boyfriend,” which you can check out below. Congrats to the new couple.