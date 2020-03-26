It seems Ariana Grande is making sure to look out for her fans, as multiple "Arianators" have revealed that the pop star has sent them some relief money to cover their finances amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ari has sent more than 20 different fans between $500-$1000 each in order to help them out as they cope with the effects that the coronavirus pandemic has had on them. Many folks have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus causing the government to shut down most businesses, and are searching for a way to pay their rent and bills, buy groceries, etc. While Ari's been keeping her generosity on the low, her fans don't want her kindness to go unnoticed. “She reached out and took care of my salary for the month,” one of her fans revealed.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Along with this kind gesture, Ari has also donated a ton of money to various organizations that are fighting the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. “While we are social distancing and doing the best we can to protect one another," she wrote on her IG story earlier this week, "my heart hurts for the small businesses, individuals, and families affected by this." The singer has so far supported the Opportunity Fund to help small businesses, Give Directly for emergency cash funding, Feeding America, which supports food banks, the Italian Red Cross, and WHO's COVID-19 solidarity response fund. Meanwhile, she is cooped up at home in quarantine, alongside her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

