Five months after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for her project Sweetener, Ariana Grande has received her first Grammy trophy. She took to Instagram to share images of the piece with a characteristically brief caption reading “really glad i checked the mail.”

The delivery comes courtesy of her manager Scooter Braun. For Grande and Braun, their partnership is more than business. “This right here is family. I couldn’t have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be,” Braun writes under a new picture of the pair with their trophy on Instagram. He also adds “to me she is simply Ari... one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah.”

Grande decided to pass on a Grammy performance during the last show, citing a dispute with the Academy's executive producer, Ken Ehrlich. After Ehrlich nudged blame towards Grande, she responded, “It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."