Ariana Grande's got a lot of dogs. She's a mother to a total of nine pooches, one of which she adopted after Mac Miller's death and was the rapper's own dog, Myron. The 26-year-old is over in Europe for a string of shows and according to Daily Mail she had two of her dogs flown out on a private jet to accompany her as she's feeling anxious and depressed.

"Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home and after she cancelled a number of meet-and-greets due to anxiety, they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves," a source told the publication. Myron and Toulouse were reportedly given personalized dog biscuits and tartan collars until they were finally in Ariana's care. Sources also state that the dogs got their own rooms at the same residence the "God Is A Woman" was staying at, going for £2,500-a-night.



"Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all i've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it," Ariana wrote in an email to fans who had booked and meet and greet.

"Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky."