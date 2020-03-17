Superfans often blur the lines between fantasy and reality, and Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to endure a frightening encounter. The singer reportedly wasn't home when the obsessed fan made his way to Ariana's Los Angeles residence, but he was taken into custody when police were called.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

According to a report by TMZ, Ariana Grande has a number of security measures in place at her home to ensure her safety. As an international superstar who receives both love and hate mail, the singer and her team take her safety extremely seriously. With so many carefully designed security measures around the home in place, it's unclear how an obsessed fan was able to make it all the way to her doorstep.

TMZ writes that the man knocked on the door and asked for the singer around 2:00 p.m. The property manager at the site told him that she wasn't there and sent him on his way. The manager immediately called the police and responding officers reportedly found the man near the location. He was questioned and detained, and while he was being arrested, he allegedly spat on one of the officers. When searched, police found a love letter written to Ariana and directions to her home.

The fan was booked "for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery." The latter charge is because of the accusation that he spit on a police officer. This is the second strange incident this month involving Ariana Grande. Weeks ago, someone called police and told them there were shots fired at her residence. Officers were sure that it was just another swatting incident, but they had to respond. Sure enough, the call was fake.