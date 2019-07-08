Ariana Grande has without a doubt been through a lot over the last few years. From the very tragic Manchester bombing to the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the sudden ending of her engagement to Pete Davidson, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer seemingly still has tears left to cry. Ariana was performing in St. Louis this past Saturday as part of her Sweetener World Tour and began to break down as she sang “R.E.M."

The 26-year-old singer has since shared a statement on Twitter, detailing just where she is mentally. “Tour is wild. Life is wild,” she began her statement, further expressing how thankful she is to sing to her fans every night, among other things.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot!” she added. “I thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and appreciate it. and all of you show much.”