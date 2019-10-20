The last we have reported on Ariana Grande's legal battle with Forever 21, the ordeal was placed on hold. As you may recall, Ariana Grande motioned a lawsuit against Forever 21 for using, what she felt, was her likeness to promote their clothing. After announcing a $10 million lawsuit against the fast-fashion brand earlier this week, the company has responded and both parties have asked the court for an extension. Originally, the fast-fashion brand had until September 25th to respond to Grande’s lawsuit until that deadline was moved to November 8th. Court documents read, "the parties stipulate to the entry of a Court Order extending Defendants’ deadline to respond to the Complaint, from September 25, 2019, to November 8, 2019, to allow the parties to continue meaningful settlement discussions." Since then, an update has been reported and it is not any good news for Ariana Grande's team.

New reports by The Blast have just confirmed that Ariana's lawsuit against Forever 21 won't be solved anytime soon as the fashion retailer has filed for bankruptcy. Indeed, whenever a company files for bankruptcy, it leads to all pending lawsuits to remain pending until the bankruptcy issue is solved. We can, therefore, understand how frustrating this may be for Ariana Grande's camp, but we expect further details on this later.

