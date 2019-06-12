Ariana Grande performed for her adoring fans in Atlanta the other night and made a generous move by taking all the proceeds and donating them to Planned Parenthood amid Georgia's wave of anti-abortion laws. PEOPLE reports that the total amount was $250,000.

“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement. “This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they’ll stand for. Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives."

Ariana's Atlanta show ended with a generous contribution but the evening started off with some unnecessary hate when a man began a homophobic protest outside the show's venue. The "Needy" singer sent out an apology to her fans reminding them that they are all loved.

"Man... saddened but not surprised by this one bit. i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again. proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes," she wrote.

"He is highly outnumbered. you are all so celebrated and loved and safe," she added. "Also, he was doing the be alright choreo in his garage later that night, I promise."