Ariana Grande Commemorates Tour With "k bye for now (swt live)" Live Album

Conveniently placed in the season of giving, Ariana Grande has made a surprise drop with the arrival of her very first live album with k bye for now (swt live). The project spans across 32 tracks that capture the music of her Sweetener World Tour. Cuts include her "No Tears Left To Cry" and "Thank u, Next" entries along with special guest appearances from Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, and Childish Gambino.

The 100-date tour was in support of Grande's 2018 Sweetener project along with this year's thank u, next effort. The latter has since earned two nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the forthcoming 2020 Grammy Award ceremonies.

Listen to k bye for now (swt live) below.