Ariana Grandeskipped the Grammy awards last year after a disagreement with her performance but it's clear they agreed with things this year since the singer was very much present at the award show. Ariana graced the red carpet in a grey, puffy gown that had all eyes on her. While the Sweetener singer pulled in five nominations she went home with no awards but did give fans an exceptional performance of some of her best hits.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ariana graced the stage to perform "Imagine," "Thank U, Next," and "7 Rings." Her beloved song "Thank U, Next" was released after her break up with Pete Davidson following the couple's engagement. The lyrical content touched on being thankful for all her exes since they taught her something valuable for her single life going forward. At the end of her Grammy performance for the song, Ariana was seen making her way to her bed and pulling her ring off her engagement hand and placing it in a closed box.

A fan assumed she was making a reference to the end of a chapter with Pete and Ariana confirmed it was true. "So.. do we end this era tonight..?

@ArianaGrande," the user wrote, with Ariana responding: "yes 🥺🤍💍📦"

"I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So, I hope she's well. I hope she's very happy. And that's pretty much it," Pete recently said of his ex.