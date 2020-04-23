Ariana Grande's ponytail may be just as famous as she is, at this point. The petite singer is known for her insanely oversized ponytail, that falls on her shoulders and down her back. She's also known for playing the role of Cat Valentine on the TV show Victorious, as well as her penchant for wearing black eyeliner in a cat-eye shape. Combine all these aspects, and you have yourself the perfect Ariana Grande costume. It seems that these Ariana trademark looks have become so prevalent, that they've resulted in tons of copy-cats making TikTok videos in her likeness.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We've seen Ariana dopplegangers before, and Ariana didn't necessarily seem like the biggest fan then-- and apparently, she is not. She's attempted to retract her statement-- well, as much as you can 'officially retract' something once it's on social media (meaning, she deleted the post), but, the internet never forgets.

In an Instagram Story that acted as a response to actor/writer Jordan Firstman, Ariana Grande responded to the many impersonations of her across the internet, calling them "degrading."

Firstman's original post was actually in response to viral impersonations in general:

"Okay, wait, wait, I have an idea: What if we, like, we took like a moment, like a small clip from a movie or a TV show; something that like, an artist like really poured their soul into, and like, it just like took them years to make, and it was like an uphill battle the entire time, and then when they finally got the financing it was like, they made it! Like what if we took a moment from that and we kind of like, recontextualize it, like does that make sense, and like we put a completely arbitrary meaning onto that thing that the artist loves so much, kind of like degrading like its entire value?"

Firstman went on to do a satirical impression of Grande. She replied in a now-deleted Story: "Omg can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail tik tok girls who think doing the cat valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me … cause this really how it feels … ‘degrading it’s [sic] entire value’ I screamed."

Some fans, in response to the fact that Ariana was offended, are offended themselves, thinking the former Nickelodeon star should be more grateful.

Check out Ariana's message below, and let us know where you stand on the Great Ariana Grande Impression Debate.

