Ariana's Sweetener Tour was in Pittsburgh this Wednesday night, and it was obvious how moved she was to be in her ex-boyfriend's city as she performed "Thank U, Next." Though the singer tried to honor her late, ex-boyfriend during her first show in his hometown since he died, she was too emotionally distraught to even be able to sing his name, so her loyal fans stepped in to help her along.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

When it came time to sing the line, "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm" ... Ariana could be seen choking up. Her fans, quickly realizing that she needed some support, proceeded to sing it for her and cheered wildly for Mac. She eventually recovered for the rest of the song, but also got upset prior to that, during the opening number, "Raindrops (An Angel Cried)." The song is believed to be about her breakup with the late Miller, and Ari was unable to finish the song through her tears as she performed it on stage.

Regardless of her grief, the "Dangerous Woman" songstress put on an amazing show in tribute to Mac, which also included having an empty seat reserved for him and pumping his music through the speakers of PPG Paints Arena before taking the stage. With recent news of the Pittsburgh rapper's track, "Self Care" off his 2018 Swimming album having reached Platinum status, it seems friends and fans alike are still honoring his memory and his work.

[Via]