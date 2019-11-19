Ariana Grande is still travelling for her Sweetener tour that kicked off in March and ends on December 22nd in Los Angeles. Unfortunately for fans in Lexington, they won't get to see their singing star since she's had to cancel the show due to illness.



“Okay, so I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” Ariana said on Instagram. “I’m not really sure what’s going on, but I unfortunately don’t think I will be able to push through tonight and I’m so upset and sorry.

She added: “I’m so upset, but of course, obviously you’ll be refunded, etc. I’m just devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love, etc., whatever. I’ll keep you posted as soon as I know what’s going with my body, but thank you for understanding, and I am so sorry.”

Although the show was cancelled, a group of die-hard fans still met up at the arena and had their lunch covered by Ariana. “So we all met up at Rupp Arena, took a bunch of pictures, laughed, talked, basically made a sad situation into a happier one,” Donald Sneed, who co-runs Ariana's fan account said of the evening. Apparently the "Ghost" singer DMd the account and asked how she could help, leading her team to cover the food bill at a nearby pub.