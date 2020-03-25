Ariana Grande may be social distancing from the rest of the world, but she appears to have her new man, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, by her side while they self-isolate. Ari is known to be very protective of her dogs, so after she posted a video of a mystery man petting her pup, Toulouse, on her Instagram story, fans were quick to notice that he wasn't one of her usual visitors. Though the video did not show his face, according to TMZ, the man in question is high-end real estate agent, Dalton Gomez.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The tabloid website reports that Ari and Dalton, who "handles multi-million dollar listings for L.A.'s A-list buyers," have been seeing each other for a few months now. The two were first spotted canoodling at a bar with friends last month, and they were even caught on camera making out in one of the booths. At the time, it was speculated that Ariana's mystery kisser could have been her friend and former tour mate, Mikey Foster, from the musical duo, Social House, whom she was rumoured to be dating. However, according to TMZ's sources, the guy swapping spit with the pop star was Dalton all along.

Dalton is also friends with Ari's pal and Don't Call Me Angel collaborator, Miley Cyrus, and he even posted a photo with Miley and some friends on his Instagram recently. Besides the Mikey rumours last month, Dalton marks Ari's first known love interest since she and Pete Davidson broke off their highly publicized engagement back in October 2018 after just a few months. Hopefully, she has more lucky in this relationship.