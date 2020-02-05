Last year, rumors began circulating that Ariana Grande was dating Social House's very own, Mikey Foster, after the two collaborated on Social House's single "Boyfriend," off of their debut EP, Everything Changed (2019). The twosome attempted to play damage control utilizing Grande's brother to deny the allegations of their relationship. Unfortunately, that wasn't able to stop the masses from suggesting that the couple was an item. And now, it may be nearly impossible for Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster to escape the rumors after the two were spotted getting close at the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland, this past weekend.

In a photo obtained by E! News, Ariana Grande attempted to remain inconspicuous wearing an oversized black hoodie, grey sweatpants, white socks, and black heeled booties while linking arms with the "Haunt You" performer. Mikey Foster not to hide his identity whatsoever at the Anaheim, CA-based theme park as he strutted through Disneyland rocking a blue varsity jacket, light blue denim jeans, and "Cool Grey" sneakers. A third unnamed party was in attendance with Grande and Foster as they were escorted through the park.

With Pete Davidson officially a thing of the past for Ariana Grande and her family back intact now might be the perfect opportunity for the "Bad To You" singer to enter into a new and healthy relationship. Check out the behind-the-scenes making of Ariana Grande and Social House's "Boyfriend" collaboration in the video provided above as well as the photo of the alleged couple boo'd up at Disneyland in the photo provided below.