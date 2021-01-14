This Friday (January 15) is poised to be a big release night as artists are looking to push out new music at the top of the year. We're expected to receive tunes from Young Thug and Juice WRLD, Nyck Caution, possibly Lil Durk's The Voice deluxe, and Ariana Grande has a remix that her fans can't stop talking about. The singer dropped her chart-topping Positions project at the end of October 2020, and a fan favorite single from the album is "34+35." Grande teased her forthcoming remix by hinting that two other artists would share her spotlight, and after Megan Thee Stallion dropped off a series of eyeball emojis on her post, people are convinced the H-Town Hottie will be making an appearance.

Megan is no stranger to sharing the stage with her fellow performers as her collaborations with other women in the industry haven't gone unnoticed. Meg's pairings with Beyoncé and Cardi B have proven to be lucrative—No. 1 on the charts kind of lucrative—so hopping on a pop single with Ariana Grande wouldn't be a bad move.

As for the second person who may be showing face on Grande's remix, fans believe that person will be Doja Cat or Nicki Minaj. When fans were speculating that Doja collaborated with Ariana back in September, she shut that down while referring to it as a "great idea." Check out Ariana's "34+35" below along with her enigmatic tease about the song's remix.