Kylie Jenner recently posted a video of herself singing ''Rise and Shine'' to her daughter Stormi during the tour of Kylie Cosmetics HQ. This caught everyone's attention as memes exploded online. Ariana Grande even trolled her and made her own version of the song. She posted the video on Thursday, and captioned it, ''@KylieJenner can I sample.'' Kylie then responded ''Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in the music video.''

Although the Internet can be very boastful, not shying away from trolling celebrities, these two women decided to control the narrative and make fun of themselves. Following the singer's jokes, Kylie retweeted some parodies made of her solo, including a dubstep remix and an audition on the ''The Voice.'' The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star prolonged the joke, even changing her bio to ''Rise and Shine.'' She also photoshopped her face on a sun, with ''no caption needed'' written on the bottom.

Kylie Jenner is a reality TV star, a business woman and a fashion icon, but music is her baby daddy's arena. She made an upbeat remix of ''Rise and Shine'' and claimed she wants to drop an album, but deleted the post and replaced it with a video of Stormi dancing to the song. In the video Stormi asked Jenner to play Travis' music, by yelling ''Daddy sing.'' Kylie is a great mom, but Travis wins the music round. Apparently Travis Scott is even helping her cash in on the ''Rise and Shine'' hype with merchandise.