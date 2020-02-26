This past Sunday (Feb. 23), Ariana Grande made her return to the television screen alongside Jim Carrey as a special guest on his Showtime series, Kidding. In the past, Ariana Grande has expressed her appreciation for Jim Carrey a multitude of times, including quoting the comedian/actor during her struggles with depression. Earlier this year, the "Don't Call Me An Angel" singer revealed that she would be making a cameo on the tragicomedy television series via her Instagram account, posting a picture of Carrey and herself embracing one another, captioning it:

"There aren’t words. I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined."

In this particular episode, Grande plays Piccola the Pickle Fairy of Hope, an enchanted persona on the children's show created by Carrey's character, Mr. Pickles. Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey got the opportunity to share two musical numbers together including a Broadway-esque track entitled "Stick Together" which also featured the show's co-star Catherine Keener and the show's army of puppets.

During one part of Grande's appearance, she sings: "How can you start, make a change, maybe learn to, what do you need? Hope is the song when the world is a menace. Hope is the open door/ Maybe getting back up again is what falls are for," as the iconic Jim Carrey joins in later creating a bizarre yet must-watch moment between the two superstar personalities.

With Jim Carrey back on the silver screen as Dr. Eggman Robotnik in the Sonic The Hedgehog live-action film, Ariana Grande coming off an amazing Grammy Award performance, and them two sharing a special bond, her appearance on Kidding was a match made in heaven. Tyler, the Creator is also rumored to make an appearance on the show sometime this season.

Check out Ariana Grande's musical segments on Jim Carrey's Showtime presentation, Kidding, in the video provided below.