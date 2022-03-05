Ari Lennox has been busy focusing on what's most important – her music. As you may remember, earlier this year the "Pressure" singer was having a tough time after being harshly criticized on social media and then ambushed with questions about her sex life during an interview, which ultimately resulted in her ranting on Twitter about wanting to be dropped by her record label.

"I want to be dropped from the labels. I'm done and tired," she wrote at the time, prompting tons of support (and jokes from the likes of Rick Ross) to come out in her favour. Clearly, the kind words worked, as the 30-year-old announced on Twitter earlier this weekend that her sophomore project is nearly done.





"So proud of my future sophomore album," she told her followers on Friday, March 4th. "Still seeking three more songs and then issa wrap. It will be here this year."

As Rated R&B reports, the last update we received from Lennox regarding the long-awaited project was in January, when she said that we would be getting it "no timeee soon." Around the same time, she shared a teaser for a track called "Mean Mug," which could very likely be one of the titles that end up on her final tracklist.

Fans are overjoyed to hear that the Shea Butter Baby hitmaker is back in the studio making magic. "We want Lucky [Daye] on there for 'Access Denied' pt. 2 and maybe even Queen Naija for 'Set Him Up' parts 2-5," one Twitter user responded to the good news.

Which artists would you like to see featured on Ari Lennox's upcoming sophomore album? Drop a comment below and let us know.

