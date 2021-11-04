It may be Cuffing Season, but not everyone is opting to be linked up this winter. Some of our favorite R&B singers often release love songs to help keep you warm with your partner during these months, but Ari Lennox and Sevyn are detailing why the dating scene is not for them. The hitmakers caught up with ESSENCE for a girl chat where they spoke bout sliding into someone's DMs and why social media has some people believing that they have way more dating or hooking up options than they really do.

"I'm just bored. I'm bored! Or, I'll find someone incredibly interesting and then like, the sex is terrible," said Ari. "And I'm sorry, but that's important. Or you're scared of my dog! Like, grow up!" To be fair, Ari admitted that her dog was as big as a person.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sevyn detailed the way she approaches dating life, mentioning that she treats sliding in the DMs the same way as she does seeing someone at a bar. If she finds them to be interesting, she doesn't hesitate to make the first move. However, Sevyn believes that people tend to think there are so many options out there for them and instead of settling down with someone they like, they try to juggle multiple women at once.

Ari added, "A wise woman once said, Jordyn Woods once said, 'They be in my DMs but they don't be sayin' nothin'.'" Check out the ladies below.