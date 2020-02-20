After stirring up a bit of controversy recently, Ari Lennox has returned to social media to turn heads. The Dreamville singer recently shared her thoughts about Gayle King, and after receiving backlash, Ari issued an apology. On Wednesday (February 19) Ari is causing chatter once again, but this time it's over her new look.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Ari took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the set of a music video. Ari was posing in the mirror after having her hair straightened. Her team is in the background guiding her on how to pose, but it looks as if Ari didn't need any help. In the second slide of her post, Ari films herself as she gets pampered by her glam squad.

Chika told Ari she was "BAD. THAT’S WHAT YOU ARE. BAD," while Winnie Harlow complimented the singer's "Healthy hair glowing face 😍." In the past, Ari has addressed trolls who tell her that she's unattractive. " Y’all are disgusting and the reason people self medicate and get surgery. Just f*ckin stop," she tweeted back in December 2019. Check out Ari Lennox below.