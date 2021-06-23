The “Shea Butter Baby” singer has been sharing photos of her jaw-dropping looks, and the journey to her slimmed-down shape, for the past few months. On Tuesday, Lennox shared a video showing off her weave, long soft curls, and a figure accentuated by a green-pastel top and skirt set on, another notch in her evolution and clear grasp of hot girl summer.

Despite all the love in the comment section, there was also some hate. The following day after her initial video (below), Lennox shared a screenshot of a message from a DM from a male fan, that said, "went from shea butter baby to weave baby," with a couple of teary-eyed emojis. Lennox only had a response of "lol."

Whether the singer-songwriter was being sarcastic and felt offended by the claim or was truly amused at the criticism of her choice to wear a wig, fans took to her defense.

Jessica Andrews, a fashion editor for Bustle commented," men really have the audacity. we love your hair however you choose to style it love." Some fans even stressed that his statement was only a poor reflection on himself stating, "And that’s why he’s most definitely single."

This is not the first time Lennox has received criticism for switching up her all-natural “shea butter baby” look by sporting wigs and other protective styles. Comments from trolls are one thing, but even Snoop Dogg shared his unsolicited two cents last year stating, “grow your own hair what happened to those days.”

While men feel the need to dictate what is appropriate for the singer, Lennox perfectly demonstrates the duality that is a reality for many Black women — one day she might be bare-faced rocking her fro with no edge control and the next in full glam makeup paired with a 30-inch weave and acrylic nails. If that’s what makes her happy, let her do her.

