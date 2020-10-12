Ari Lennox Secretly Releases New Song "Cognac Eyes"

There's a lot of big things happening over at the Dreamville camp. Fresh off of the announcement that J. Cole and Ib's label would be expanding into a multi-disciplinary media company, we're receiving new music from the label's First Lady. However, Dreamville may have not actually approved its release in the first place. As discovered by Hip-Hop-N-More, Ari Lennox unveiled a new track titled, "Cognac Eyes" in collaboration with Elite. The smooth R&B song was released under a secret Soundcloud that she said Dreamville wasn't aware existed.

"So sorry fixing one thing in cognac eyes. It will be available in 20 minutes on my secret SoundCloud page that the label doesn’t know about," she tweeted. Elite also took to the comment section of the song, revealing, "Cognac Eyes" was recorded the same day as "Whipped Cream."

Though it's only been a bit over a year since the release of Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox blessed fans with a few new singles this year including "Chocolate Pomegranate" that was released at the tail end of September.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Coaster, hold the very same coffee we sip from

Atlantic star, sweet astronomy you are

Does a happy ending come with this massagÐµ?



