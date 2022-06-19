Ari Lennox, born Courtney Shanade Salte, is an R&B singer from Washington D.C. She's known for her distinctive vocals and skillful writing abilities. While fans love her for her top-charting music, they are also fond of her personality. The 31-year-old has a pleasant sense of humor and has used social media to display it countless times.

However, today (June 19), she used her platform to show her fans her more vulnerable side. The "Pressure" songstress took to her Instagram story and shared an important message with her one million followers. She wrote, "For my mental health and my sanity, I will not be doing any shows that require me to fly."

Ari went on to explain that flying is a great fear of hers and that she cannot continue "torturing" herself. "It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I'm so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this." She also reflected on her career, stating that she doesn't know where this decision will leave her, but she "just can't do it."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today, Ari is headlining at Planet AFROPUNK Live in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Because of this, she assured everyone that she was on the plane and headed to her performance. Nonetheless, she still expressed her fright and urged the people around her to offer her help if they had any. "If there's any peers or anyone out there who knows of a great hypnotherapist, therapist, and/or fear of flying solutions I would be so grateful."

Remaining optimistic, Ari ended her rant by saying, "I want to beat this."