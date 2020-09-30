Ari Lennox Releases Sensual New Song "Chocolate Pomegranate"

Here's your daily reminder that Ari Lennox has one of the most gorgeous voices and vocal deliveries in music today.

The Dreamville songstress has been teasing her new single "Chocolate Pomegranate" for a while, with a preview of the song appearing earlier this month, and today, she has dropped the final track on all streaming services.

The record is sensual, sexy, and very melodic. It will definitely fit right in on whatever late-night playlists you've created as this one is sure to be the soundtrack of love-making sessions across the world. It's got that kind of feel where, in nine months, people will be telling their friends about how Ari Lennox is the reason for their newborn additions to the world.

Lennox has been active this year, contributing to Dreamville's 1/16 release, also dropping several remixes from her Shea Butter Baby album with Doja Cat, Smino, and others. Hopefully, we'll be seeing more new music from her in the coming months.

Listen to the new single below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Kiss it for me, more on my mind

That I would like to explore this time

Flip me over, don't deem me as unkind

I need you to fall behind