Ari Lennox was welcomed as the musical guest for the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she performed two songs off of her newest album, Age/Sex/Location.

Rocking a glittery dress, Lennox put on a medley performance of “POF” and “Waste My Time” in front of a pink sky projected onto the background, matching the cover art of the album.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Lennox’s new album was released back on September 9, after a three-year break since her debut record, Shea Butter Baby. Age/Sex/Location features appearances from Summer Walker and Lucky Daye, and production credits by J.Cole, Elite, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Johnta Austin, and more.

Praising the album, J. Cole recently compared it to Alicia Keys' debut LP, Songs In A Minor. The iconic album featured several hits including "Fallin'," "A Woman's Worth," and more.

"Ari Lennox album phenomenal," Cole wrote on Twitter. "Shit make me feel 14 again like when I heard songs in A minor."

Speaking on the album herself, Lennox wrote in a text to Cole that she was focused on "Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen."

Check out Lennox's performance on The Tonight Show below.