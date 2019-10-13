Ari Lennox is looking for a new team.

It was Sunday evening that the Dreamville siren uploaded a message that read, "Looking for a lawyer and new management"

She would, of course, clarify that this new announcement leaves her status with Dreamville untouched, rather focusing on her personal management team previously consisting of Paris Hines and Justin Lamotte. The duo has been instrumental in the recent breakout that Ari has experienced. Save for a few enigmatic follow-ups the reason for the split is still unclear.

"I’m so happy to know who truly cares about my well being," she said. "It’s damn sure not certain people that I thought."

"People want to be there for the accolades but not the real grind," she penned in a later tweet. "People love you when you’re the sweet baby doll but not when you’re human. Don’t want no more fake soulless shit around me."