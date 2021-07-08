She's celebrated as the First Lady of Dreamville with talent that fans can't get enough of, but her supporters are worried that she may be bowing out of the industry. We haven't received a follow-up to Lennox's impressive debut studio album Shea Butter Baby that was released in 2019, and while Ari has been heard collaborating with several artists since that time, there hasn't been any news regarding a sophomore project.

On Thursday (July 8), Ari shared a series of tweets that prompted a discussion about fame. "PHO. Ariography. Five Finger Discount. Wrote all that too," she wrote. "I’m content with my discography. Wether top 40 or not. Don’t care. My heart and Soul is in every single joint that’s out. Even my SoundCloud joints."



"So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project. So living my life is what I’ll continue doing," she continued. A fan asked her if it will ever feel right. "Honestly that’s exactly how I feel," the singer replied. "And honestly what’s the rush to get bigger? I’m already miserable where I’m at."

"I didn’t even think I deserved to say I’m famous but it’s true to somebody and it’s intense." Ari also said that she's proud of Shea Butter Baby and if that's the only studio album she releases, she's okay with that. "I think it was perfect and I wrote it." Check out her tweets below.



