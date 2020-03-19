Ari Lennox hops on Instagram Live on a damn-near daily basis and, these days, it's probably the best method of feeling like you're hanging out with friends. With the social distancing movement in full effect, celebrities (and everybody else) are confined to their own homes as we navigate this global pandemic together. Ari was on a live-stream this week when, of all people, actor Lakeith Standfield joined in. The Dreamville songstress realized who was tuning in before she commented on how she saw his most recent film The Photograph in theaters all by herself. Whenever the theater re-opens though, she has an opportunity to go see it again with the star himself.

"Can you be my date? Let’s go," asked Stanfield in the comments, effectively shooting his shot.



Ryan Theriot/Getty Images

Ari was perplexed by his forward ask, going bonkers and attempting to change the subject, but her freaked-out tone did all the necessary talking for her.

"Lakeith, I don’t have time for this. You’re joking. Wait... let’s change the subject. Because I heard some things," exclaimed the singer before giving a lively tour of her new purchases at Guitar Center, which included a keyboard, new microphone, stands, and a guitar. The entire time she was showing off the equipment though, she seemed stoked that Lakeith Stanfield was even showing an interest in her.

Do you think they'll get a chance to date?

