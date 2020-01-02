Dreamville songstress Ari Lennox has no time for people like this. If you sway into her inbox with a hateful message attacking her for her physical features, expect to get clapped on and used as an example, just like this dude did after comparing the R&B singer and Teyana Taylor's looks to those of dogs.

When one man argued about Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor's sex appeal, he made an extremely out-of-line remark about how both women look like animals. Noticing the tweet, Lennox decided to work her black girl magic by shifting this into a learning experience for black parents across the country.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor's ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me," wrote the troll online. Ari quoted the message and delivered a much-needed message to anybody who wants to raise their babies to be confident young adults. "People hate blackness so bad," she wrote in response. "Moms and Dads please love on your beautiful black children. Tell them they’re beautiful constantly. Tell them Black people are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful."

As reported by Revolt, this is not the first time that the singer has commented on those criticizing her looks. She previously went after those who have taken issue with the size of her nose, saying: "How many times will y’all come for my black nose? It will never tf go anywhere. Y’all are disgusting and the reason people self medicate and get surgery. Just fuckin stop."

Shout out to Ari Lennox for remaining true to herself. Preach.