Ari Lennox has confirmed that she is planning to release her next album over the summer. The Dreamville singer teased her upcoming project during an exchange with a fan on Twitter, Tuesday.

After sharing the lyrics for her new track, "Blackberry Sap," Lennox was asked by a fan when they can expect a full-length project.

"Yes! It’s giving summer …" Lennox wrote in response.



Ryan Theriot / Getty Images

Lennox has yet to release a title for the highly anticipated project.

Earlier this year, Lennox announced that she was splitting with her management team, Black Wax, after frustrations with her record label. She had tweeted that he wanted "to be dropped from the labels,” she wrote. “I’m done and tired.”

"Ari Lennox and her management team Black Wax amicably decided to part ways,” Lennox’s team said in a statement. “Lennox first signed with the company in 2012. She still considers them family and is beyond thankful for the business ventures and memories. She’s currently working on her sophomore album and is excited for the future endeavors that are in store for her.”

Lennox's debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, was released in 2019.

Check out Lennox's latest tweets below.