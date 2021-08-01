Ari Lennox made fans' nights in New York City, Saturday, by bringing out J. Cole during her set at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Lennox is signed to Cole's record label, Dreamville Records.

Cole took the stage during Lennox's performance of her platinum-selling single “Shea Butter Baby."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Lennox warned that she might be done releasing new music on Twitter, shocking her fans.

"I’m content with my discography. Wether top 40 or not. Don’t care. My heart and Soul is in every single joint that’s out. Even my SoundCloud joints," she tweeted. "So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project. So living my life is what I’ll continue doing."

Lennox's debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, was released in 2019.

Cole wasn't the only rapper to have a surprise performance, Saturday. Earlier in the day, across the country in Chicago, Machine Gun Kelly did a last-minute set at Lollapalooza.

Cole will be going on tour later this year with 21 Savage and Morray for The Offseason Tour. He'll also be performing at Dreamville Festival in 2022.

Check out clips from Lennox's performance with Cole below.

