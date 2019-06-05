The First Lady of Dreamville Records took to the stage at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City and delivered an incredible performance for fans. There was one surprise she had in store for her admirers who were singing along to songs from her recently released record Shea Butter Baby, and that was none other than her Dreamville label-head J. Cole. He joined his artist onstage and the two performed their collaboration, the title track from her album.

Listeners could barely hear Lennox's buttery vocals over the deafening screams as fans reached out to touch Cole. The moment was shared on Twitter by Dreamville's account which shows Ari rocking a large fur onstage as she and Cole trade verses in front of a packed venue. “I feel shocked that so many people think it’s good!” Lennox said of her album in an interview withDJ Booth. “I never thought that could happen. I was so worried that people wouldn’t understand, but it looks like people really do love soul music.”

Lennox is currently on her "Shea Butter Baby Tour" which ends on June 14. Tomorrow she travels to Boston before moving on to Grand Rapids, Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland. She finishes her tour in her hometown of Washington, D.C.