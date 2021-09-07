In 2019, Dreamville's Ari Lennox released her debut studio album Shea Butter Baby, an acclaimed project that features guest appearances from labelmates J.I.D and J. Cole.

Since then, it's been relatively quiet for the melodist -- though she has kept her fans satisfied by holding it down on Revenge Of The Dreamer 3. Luckily, all signs seem to suggest that she'll be delivering her sophomore release before the year is done, beginning with the arrival of her brand new single "Pressure."

"Pressure this Friday 09.10.21," captions Lennox, taking to Instagram to preview the upcoming track and video. "Pre-save link in bio." Though the snippet isn't exactly lengthy, it does seem to point to a smooth and soulful release -- one that brims with confidence, a sign that bodes well for her Shea Butter Baby follow-up.

Speaking of which, there's really little we know about Lennox's next plan -- or those of her Dreamville labelmates, for that matter. We can only hope that a few come through to hold it down on Ari's next album, as she's already exhibited strong musical chemistry with both J. Cole and J.I.D (who is also due to release some new music). We'll have to wait and see if the release of "Pressure" also brings forth some concrete details about her future plans.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more news on Ari Lennox's return with "Pressure" -- due for release on Friday.