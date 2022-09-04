Our first R&B Season update of September is loaded with sticky sweet tracks from a selection of female artists who are sure to remain in your streaming rotation well into the upcoming colder months.

From Ari Lennox's Away Message EP, we have two selections – "Queen Space" featuring fellow superstar vocalist Summer Walker, as well as a sensual solo song called "Tatted." The Washington, D.C.-born Dreamville artist dropped off the 5-track project ahead of the arrival of her highly anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, due out this coming Friday.

Next up comes a track from Juniper and Sango's joint album, 97. The title we've picked is "Tell Me" featuring Xavier Omär, and actually debuted as a single before landing on the new arrival.

"You can keep the keys, baby, you can keep the product / I'mma keep the piece and release, de nada / You should keep it hot for me, like it's lava," the latter rhymes on his verse.

Finally, this week's round-up ends with "Fool 4 U" by Yuna – a dreamy, nearly three-minute-long song that's sure to get you in your feelings.

Last weekend, our R&B Season playlist was updated with titles from Canada's own Savannah Ré, Anitta, A$AP Ferg, HARV, Rema, Selena Gomez, Avgust Reign, and J.Kelr. Check them all out below, and scroll down to the comments to let us know what songs you've been streaming non-stop this weekend.