The year started out on a rough note for Ari Lennox, who had just barely recovered from her Amsterdam arrest when she was bashed for tweeting about her trip to Ghana. Weeks later, the "Pressure" singer was "ambushed" with an invasive question from Podcast & Chill host MacG about her sex life during an interview, though that was eventually followed by some fire new music on Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Lennox has also confirmed that her sophomore album is on the way this summer, but from the looks of her Instagram feed, that's not all she's been working on lately. As PEOPLE reports, on Thursday, June 2nd, the 31-year-old introduced her new boo to her Instagram followers via some sweet snaps shared on her Story.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Both photos show the lovers sitting close and comfortably – one sees them all dressed up and out for dinner, and another finds them wearing some athleisure, kicking back on the couch in each other's arms.

If you're wondering why he looks so familiar, you may recognize Lennox's man, Keith Manley II, from the reality series, Married at First Sight. He appeared on season nine in 2019; at the time he was matched with Iris Caldwell, a fellow contestant, although they ultimately decided they were incompatible and went their separate ways before the end of the program.

@arilennox/Instagram Story

In the past, the Shea Butter Baby has been open about her relationship expectations, telling Essence that she finds herself easily bored, "Or I'll find someone incredibly interesting and then like, the sex is terrible. And I'm sorry, but that's important."

Manley also posted a sweet (although more subtle) upload to his own Instagram story – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

@keithisjust/Instagram Story

@arilennox/Instagram Story

[Via]