Ari Lennox & Lucky Daye Share Soulful R&B Collab, "Boy Bye"

Ari Lennox's age/sex/location album was co-signed by her label head, J. Cole, shortly after its arrival, as the renowned rapper compared his First Lady's work to that of Alica Keys on her debut LP, Songs in A Minor.

As fans have begun to listen to the 12-track release they've also been expressing their excitement, particularly over tracks like "Waste My Time," "Leak It" featuring Chlöe, and the latest title to be added to our panel – "Boy Bye" featuring Lucky Daye.

Much like Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together," the track finds the two artists going back and forth in a clearly toxic relationship, though Lennox and Daye's is far more flirtatious and fun than the scene that K-Dot and Taylour Paige set with their collaboration.

"Talkin' all that shit, where your girl at? (Pssh) / You are way too fine, to be alone (Why, thank you, thank you, I appreciate that)," the singers talk to each other as they sing. "Girl, with all that ass and no one behind it, oh / I'm just wonderin' if I can walk you home (Home, home)."

Stream "Boy Bye" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know you think that I'm shady

I want you to be my baby

Sunsets, big daydreamin' lately

Girl, I think of you on the daily