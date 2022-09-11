mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ari Lennox & Lucky Daye Share Soulful R&B Collab, "Boy Bye"

Hayley Hynes
September 11, 2022 09:43
205 Views
10
0
Ari Lennox/SpotifyAri Lennox/Spotify
Ari Lennox/Spotify

Boy Bye
Ari Lennox Feat. Lucky Daye

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Dreamville diva's "age/sex/location" album arrived on Friday.


Ari Lennox's age/sex/location album was co-signed by her label head, J. Cole, shortly after its arrival, as the renowned rapper compared his First Lady's work to that of Alica Keys on her debut LP, Songs in A Minor

As fans have begun to listen to the 12-track release they've also been expressing their excitement, particularly over tracks like "Waste My Time," "Leak It" featuring Chlöe, and the latest title to be added to our panel – "Boy Bye" featuring Lucky Daye.

Much like Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together," the track finds the two artists going back and forth in a clearly toxic relationship, though Lennox and Daye's is far more flirtatious and fun than the scene that K-Dot and Taylour Paige set with their collaboration.

"Talkin' all that shit, where your girl at? (Pssh) / You are way too fine, to be alone (Why, thank you, thank you, I appreciate that)," the singers talk to each other as they sing. "Girl, with all that ass and no one behind it, oh / I'm just wonderin' if I can walk you home (Home, home)."

Stream "Boy Bye" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates. 

Quotable Lyrics:

I know you think that I'm shady
I want you to be my baby
Sunsets, big daydreamin' lately
Girl, I think of you on the daily

Ari Lennox Lucky Daye new music new song new album age/sex/location new project Boy Bye joint track collab track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ari Lennox & Lucky Daye Share Soulful R&B Collab, "Boy Bye"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject